Southwest Florida pub hosts local Royal Wedding watch party

NAPLES, Fla., -- While thousands of people gathered to watch the Royal wedding in Windsor, billions of people watched on television worldwide. Southwest Florida hosted a number of it's own watch parties for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was at The Pub in Naples. Manager James Gray worked through the night to get the place ready for an early morning brunch.

"I definitely haven’t gone to sleep yet, I’ve been here since seven o clock last night", Gray told Four in Your Corner.

After closing the pub at it's regular time, Gray worked with a staff member all through the night to start prepping food and preparing everything needed to welcome the large crowd of people that would start lining up to get in before five in the morning.

Part of that preparation meant creating a menu that would help satisfy the patrons who spent hours in the pub watching as the ceremony unfolded across the pond. For the occasion, Gray created a variety.

"We have some specialty cocktails with the coffee and tea bar."

The coffee and tea bar included bacon-laced bloody marys and platters full of scones. The selection also included some favorite that were already on the menu, like fish and chips.