Southwest Florida prayer breakfast features Tim Tebow

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast featured a two-time national champion and Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow as the keynote speaker on Thursday.

The annual event is held in observance of the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance on the first Thursday of May when individuals of all faiths join in unified prayer for continued blessings on the nation. Every year, local, state, and federal observances are held between sunrise to sunset across the nation and attract more than 2 million people.

Tim Tebow grew up the son of missionaries and established the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2010 with the goal of bringing faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

This after starring at the University of Florida and winning the 2007 and 2009 National Championships for the Gators. He won BCS National Championship Game MVP in 2009. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in 2010.

The 2023 Community Prayer Breakfast was held at JetBlue Park 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers.