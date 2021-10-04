Southwest Florida musicians compete for spot in International Blues Competition

SOUTHWEST FLA. — If you were on the corner of Vicence Boulevard and Southeast 47th Terrace in Cape Coral today.

Chances are you could here the blues coming from the Cape Cabaret.

We host the event every year for 10 years.

The IBC Challenges showcases some of the top blues artists in Southwest Florida.

The event hosted by the SWFL blues society will send the winners to Memphis to further the competition

It opens the door to promoters and other things

When you think of the blues you think of older artists, but today there were fresh faces and names.

Champ is only 11 years old.

"I’ve been playing since 3."

He’s got an old soul.

Most of the artist have been playing much longer and feelings go deep.

"It reminds me of childhood."

"It helps you forget everything."

"It allows me to express myself."

The winners from the competition include:

Champ Jaxon in Youth Showcase

Robert Ross in Solo/Duo competition