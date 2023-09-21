SOUTHWEST FLORIDA | Multi-county child exploitation bust leads to 25 arrests

Multiple agencies across Southwest Florida lead "Operation Intercept Launch," resulting in 25 arrests on charges of child exploitation, sex trafficking and solicitation of prostitution.

Agencies from Collier, Lee and Hendry Counties were involved in the bust.

Of the 25 arrests, two men were registered sex offenders. 17 men were arrested on child exploitation charges, seven on solicitation of prostitution and one on sex trafficking.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 37 child victims were identified in the case, including one as young as 2 years old.