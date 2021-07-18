Southwest Florida man travels to Washington D.C. to protest the Cuban government

WASHINGTON D.C. — Protesters gathered outside the White House Saturday, calling for the United States to take action against the Cuban government.

One Cuban-American from Southwest Florida traveled all the way to Washington D.C. to be there. Johnny Navarro from Clewiston provided us with video of those protests.

Hundreds turned out from all across the country for the demonstration. Navarro said he's speaking for many of his relatives back in Cuba who are scared to speak out against the government.

"I'm doing this for my grandparents that traveled here to give me a better life. I actually brought one of them here with me here today. My grandpa Ereveto Cruz. This man traveled back and forth between Cuba and the United States to try to overthrow the Castro regime, was captured, and later escaped. Ereveto Cruz, we love you people," said Navarro.

Navarro said he is also encouraging people to support the protests online, by using #SOSCuba on their posts.