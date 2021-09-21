Southwest Florida International Airport terminal expansion project approved

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Board of Port Commissioners authorized the construction and total budget for the Terminal Expansion Project at Southwest Florida International Airport.

The $331-million project focuses on improving the airport’s efficiency by consolidating and streamlining security checkpoints, adding concession space and providing passengers more amenities and options.

The RSW Terminal Expansion Project is set to begin in October 2021 and construction is planned for three years. The expansion is the second largest public works project in Lee County history, only being surpassed by the airport’s Midfield Terminal Complex construction completed in 2005.

Plans for the project include consolidating the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints into a new 16-lane configuration and providing additional seating, concession spaces and a business lounge. In total, more than 164,000 square feet of space will be remodeled and 117,000 square feet of new walkways and concession space will be added to the airport terminal.

The project is being funded with grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), airport revenue bonds and Lee County Port Authority construction funds.

