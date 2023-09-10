Southwest Florida holds ceremonies to honor the lives lost during 9/11

Monday is the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on September 11.

Memorials are set to take place around the country in remembrance of the 2,9996 lives lost at the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and the crash site of a United flight in Pennsylvania.

There are a number of events to honor the victims of attack throughout Southwest Flordia.

COLLIER COUNTY

The community of Golden Gate will host a commemorative 9-11 Service, at the Golden Gate Government Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is estimated to last about 30 minutes.

This will be the 19th year that the community has hosted a service in remembrance of those who lost their lives to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

LEE COUNTY

Cape Coral: Please join the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), and the City of Cape Coral on Monday for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. on the Cape Coral City Hall front lawn.

Attendees will stake 2,977 American flags, each with the name of a victim of the attaches, on the front lawn of City Hall to honor their memory and reaffirm that "We Will Never Forget."

Bonita Springs: The Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District is hosting a service to honor the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

Attendees will hear from the Former Deputy Commissioner of the New York Police Department and will reflect on seeing the second plane hit the feeling of realizing we're under attack, and the overwhelming chaos of Ground Zero.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sarasota County is hosting its annual Patriot Day Service to remember and reflect on the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

The ceremony will honor all patriots who served in the military, fire, police, and emergency medical services.