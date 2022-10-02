Southwest Florida counties could be without power for another week, FPL says

At a press conference today, Chairman and CEO of Florida Power & Light Eric Silagy gave estimated dates for power restoration in Florida.

The dates below are when FPL expects to have at least 95% of power restored in each area. Most customers will have their power back before that date, Silagy said.

Southwest Florida

Northern Manatee County – Tuesday, October 4

Southern Manatee County – Wednesday, October 5

Charlotte, Northern Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Lee and Sarasota Counties (This also includes a small portion of Manatee County bordering Sarasota County) – Sunday, October 9

Central Florida

Flagler, Seminole and Volusia Counties – Tuesday, October 4

Power has been at least 95% restored in the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Clay, Columbia, Hardee, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee Palm Beach, Putnam, St. Lucie, St. Johns, Suwanee and Union Counties.

Silagy also said that 1.5 million FPL customers have had their power restored as of Saturday night — that’s around 70% of their customers. About 600,000 customers are still without power.

All hospitals in FPL’s service areas have had their power restored. Teams continue to focus on restoring power to emergency first responder facilities such as fire stations and police stations.