Southwest Florida congressional candidate slams Rep. Donalds and Gov. DeSantis

NAPLES, Fla. — A candidate for a Southwest Florida congressional district is hitting back after Governor DeSantis and Rep. Byron Donalds publicly tried to shift the blame over Florida's covid testing delays onto the Biden administration.

Democrat Cindy Banyai is running to unseat Rep. Donalds who appeared alongside the governor in Naples this week.

In a statement, Bayai said:

“Denialists DeSantis and Donalds are doing the GOP two-step to avoid responsibility for our ongoing COVID disaster as usual. If the Florida pandemic policy was focused on prevention, like masks and vaccines, then we wouldn’t be at the whim of the global supply chain problems with tests. With hospitals filling up and days of record-breaking case numbers, Florida deserves better than post-vacation finger pointing from DeSantis.”

That last part of the statement was an apparent reference to DeSantis being on an out of state vacation during a week when Covid cases spiked in Florida.

Banyai is running to represent District 19 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district includes the most populous areas of Lee and Collier counties.

If she wins the Democratic nomination next year, it will be a re-march with Rep. Donalds who beat her handily in 2020.

