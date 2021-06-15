Southwest Airlines flights impacted after tech glitch

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Airlines is slowly getting back in the air but almost every one of its flights out of Southwest Florida international airport is canceled for the next few hours.

The company shut down operations last night.

There was a glitch with its third-party weather data provider.

That made it difficult for pilots and air traffic control operators to get the information they needed.

The arrivals into RSW are all on time but most of the departures are canceled until 10: 30 this morning.

