Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest Airlines flights impacted after tech glitch

items.[0].videoTitle
Southwest Flights are canceled out of RSW after tech issues. It is expected to resume by 10:30 am this morning.
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 06:09:50-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Airlines is slowly getting back in the air but almost every one of its flights out of Southwest Florida international airport is canceled for the next few hours.

The company shut down operations last night.

There was a glitch with its third-party weather data provider.

That made it difficult for pilots and air traffic control operators to get the information they needed.

The arrivals into RSW are all on time but most of the departures are canceled until 10: 30 this morning.

To check your flight click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku