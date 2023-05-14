South Trail Strike Team responding to brushfire in Gateway

FDOT

According to the South Trail Fire Protections & Rescue Service District, the South Trail Strike Team has been activated, responding to a confirmed brush fire in the Gateway area.

UPDATE 6:47 P.M. — South Trail PIO has told Fox 4 that the brush fire is 5 acres, moderate fuel, and is difficult to access. No danger to the community or nearby roadways.

Smoke is going Northwest. Most of the fire is already knocked down with crews on the scene dealing with flare-ups and hot spots.

2 dozers are en route to put a line around the area.

This is an active incident — Fox4Now.com will provide updates when available.