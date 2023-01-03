South Trail Fire & Rescue reunites homeowner with pets after residential fire

FORT MYERS, Fla — The South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District responded to a residential fire on Tuesday January 3rd 2023 around 5:15am. Upon arrival they sound smoke coming from all four sides of the residence with a fire inside.

Three of the residents self evacuated along with their three dogs but could not get to their cat and birds that were still inside with the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the STFD crews found the cat and the birds and brought them outside to safety. The homeowner was then reunited with their pets.

Only one person was reported to have minor injuries and was treated on scene. The STFD are still investigation the scene. The Red Cross was also called to assist the residents and their pets.