Some places never close on Christmas

IMMOKALEE, Fla - First responders and law enforcement officers among those working this Christmas Day.

“Sometimes we just end up running with two member crews vs the normal three at each station today,” Bryant Bruzos, a firefighter with Station 30 in Immokalee.

He's among a handful of firefighters working Christmas Day.

“It kind of sucks just a little bit because, I just got married a few weeks ago and it is our first Christmas married, and I’m gonna be missing her.”

In between calls, the firefighters take advantage of the down time by gathering with co-workers, spouses and family.

“I think it feels a little bit different because we have families come in and bring food to us and we make the most of it, we have a good atmosphere and we make the most working and being with our families,” said Bruzos.

Firefighters say a majority of their calls on Christmas are medical related.