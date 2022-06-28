Solid Waste aims to get more residents to recycle plastic bags

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — As plastic bags have become more of a problem to the environment, the Collier County Solid and Hazardous Management urge residents to recycle their plastic bags when they are no longer using them.

Collier County Solid and Hazardous Management Director Kari Hodgson says plastic bags can clog equipment at recycling centers.

According to Hodgson, the best way residents can recycle plastic bags is by taking them back to the grocery stores to discard in recycle bins.

“Keeping your recycling materials clean or non-contaminated really maintains the valuable part of your recycling,” Hodgson said. “So that they can be turned into marketable commodities.”

Doing this helps eliminate environmental hazards.

“Plastic bags are in our recycling program for those reasons but you can take them back to any of your grocery stores, and Walmart's where they can be recycled,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson says Collier County is ranked fourth in the state for recycling, and they are aiming to become number 1.