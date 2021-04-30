Social Security scam calls circulating in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Hendry County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public about a Social Security Scam going around using the Sheriff’s Office.

“Scammers will often try to convince their victims that the Sheriff's Office is involved with "their case," said Sheriff Whidden.

The Sheriffs Office says some people have been told they have a warrant for their arrest or will be issued a warrant for arrest if they don't give the caller the information or money they're asking for.

If you have received a call like this you can report it to the Social Security Fraud Hotline at: 1-800-269-0271 or call the Sheriff's Office.