Sneak peek and anticipated timeline of Lehigh Acres Park expansion

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — Lee County has plans for a 42-acre expansion of Lehigh Acres Park. There will be a community meeting Thursday evening where you can get a first-hand look at what's in store.

The new additions would border the western edge of the existing park:

Lee County Aerial image of project area

The reason for this expansion is population growth. Projections show the area is about to become home to a lot more people soon.

According to the Bureau of Economic Research at the University of Florida, Lee County saw a 21.3% population change from 2010 to 2020.

The county is projected to go from a population size of around 750,000 to around 900,000 over the next decade.

A lot of that growth is happening in Lehigh Acres, which the county is continuing to monitor and plan for.

That's where this new expansion comes in.

It will build off the existing Lehigh Acres Park, which is home to the Lehigh Acres community pool, a number of sporting fields, exercise stations, and more.

The proposed project improvements include the following:

Three lit football/soccer fields and shaded bleachers

Paved parking areas (264 spots)

Building containing concessions, locker rooms, restrooms and covered eating areas

Four pickleball courts and shaded bleachers

Shaded playground and picnic pavilion

Fishing platform

Disc golf course

Paved loop trail

Multiple shade structures

Pole barn

The county said the project consultant is currently about half way through the design planning process. These improvements are tentatively scheduled to be completed in FY 22/23 at a cost of $9,538,430.

The public meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District’s administrative office, 601 East County Lane, Lehigh Acres.

