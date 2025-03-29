Small plane out of Naples crashes after stop in Iowa; no survivors

NAPLES, Fla. — A fatal plane crash in Minnesota left no survivors after taking off from Naples, the Federal Aviation Administration reports, after a stop in Iowa.

FlightAware lists Flight N721MBas having taken off from Naples, FL around 7:25 in the morning on Saturday. Four hours later, it did land at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa. It then took off for Anoka County-Blaine Airport, but crashed in Minnesota around 12:30 pm in a residential area of Brooklyn Park.

FOX Newsreports the crash caused a home to go up into flames.

The plane was a Socata TBM-700, which is a single-turboprop, according to FlightAware.

FOX 4 is working to learn how many people were on board, and to get a statement from the Naples Municipal Airport.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause.

NTSB investigators are expected to arrive tomorrow. Once on site, the investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation.