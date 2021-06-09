Small plane makes emergency landing near Collier-Broward County lines

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot n training had to make an emergency landing on the Collier-Broward County line near Alligator Alley.

The small plane was forced to make a landing when a pilot in training says he and his instructor were flying back to Central Airport for lunch when something went wrong.

"Well, we were like at 2,000 feet, and we just felt like the engine go off... We were trying to reach I-75, but we knew we couldn't make it.."

The flight instructor was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The FAA is investigating the crash.