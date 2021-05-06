Man dies in small plane crash in LaBelle

LABELLE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:40 P.M.:

At approximately 3:20 pm, the Hendry County Sheriffs Office received a report of a plane crash.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a Piper Aerostar 600 crashed, approximately 40 yards from the Good Shepard Episcopal Church.

HCSO says there were two men aboard the plane at the time of the crash; one of those men has died, the other has been taken to the hospital for medical care.

Their names are not being released yet as law enforcement is still working to notify their families.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

"We don't know if they were coming if they were going if they were trying to land. What condition of the plane was at the time," said Capt. Susan Harrelle of HCSO.

The FAA has been notified and is expected to be at the scene sometime Friday morning.

FOX 4 will keep you updated as this story develops.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office is investigating plane crash in LaBelle.

Hendry County Sheriff's Office and other emergency workers are on the scene of a plane crash on the property of the Church of the Good Shepherd.

Deputies ask drivers to please avoid the area of Collingswood Blvd. and Eucalyptus Blvd.

