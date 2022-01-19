Small brush fire put out in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Firefighters were called out to the 1200 block of Edison Avenue for a brush fire.

It happened around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire was near a house but investigators say it had a clearing to allow firefighters space to attack the fire and protect their home.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

Investigators say this was a personal burn by the resident that spread quickly in current dry, windy conditions.

The resident could potentially be charged with careless burning.