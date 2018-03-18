Slain teen's memorial forced down by code enforcement

FORT MYERS, Fla., -- Adam King, 18, was killed by a white pickup truck in a hit and run in 2016. Now, the late teen's mother was forced to take down his memorial on Colonial Blvd. because of complaints made to code enforcement.

"They were getting calls from someone," said Tracy Miller, mother of Adam King. "I would rather me take it down than them."

Adam Costello agreed to a plea deal for his involvement in killing King. Costello is currently serving 10 years in prison. However, a second suspect in the case, Dan Sinclair, 50, is accused of perjury, destroying evidence and resisting an officer without violence.

It's Sinclair that Richard Echeverria, King's best friend, says he thinks is responsible for calling in the complaints to code enforcement.

"It’s pretty sad that people go to that extent to do that, to hurt people’s feelings," said Echeverria.

Echeverria says King's mother placed the memorial without a permit, but doesn't see why anyone would complain, considering there are dozens of others down the same street.

"If you head down towards Colonial, you’ll find little crosses that were built on the ground," he explained.

"My best friend died here and I have to see this.”

The trial for suspect Dan Sinclair begins Monday. Fox 4 will keep you updated with all the latest details on the case both on air and online.