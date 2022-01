HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after skydiving in Clewiston at Airglades Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 3:30 pm after the owner at Skydive Spaceland called to report the death of 65- year-old Susan Sweetman.

The owner told investigators she was having issues with her parachute before the incident.

Witnesses say Sweetman was on the ground, when police arrived they located her body near the runway.

The cause is under investigation.