Sky Zone Fort Myers hosting toy drive this holiday season, giving back to community

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The season of giving is fast approaching and one local business is looking to help families make some memories this holiday season.

Sky Zone Fort Myers is getting in the holiday spirit by giving back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. For every toy donation you bring in, you can save $5 dollars on a Sky Zone jump pass. It’s part of their toy drive that is running now through December 4.

For a limited time, you can receive a free $10 bonus card with every $40 gift card purchase. In addition to their gift card promotion this month, Sky Zone is offering deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday where you can grab an annual pass for $149 – equating to a year of jumping for less than 50 cents a day.

