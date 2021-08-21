Watch
Single vehicle crash leaves passenger dead

The crash is still under investigation
Charlotte County
Posted at 8:23 AM, Aug 21, 2021
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a man, who was a passenger in the car on Friday night.

The 79-year-old man was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased.

The 25-year-old driver was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the inside lane and south of Tuckers Grade. The vehicle veered into the median, rotated and collided with a tree. Following the crash, the vehicle came to rest in the median.

The driver has minor injuries from the crash.

