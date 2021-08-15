Watch
Single vehicle crash leaves one man dead

Vehicle overturned and ejected driver
Posted at 9:02 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 09:02:22-04

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A man has been pronounced dead after his car swerved and overturned early Sunday morning.

He was traveling east in his vehicle on County Road 953, which is east of West Elkcam Circle. The driver swerved right and entered the south grass shoulder. As the car overturned, he was ejected from the vehicle.

The front of the car collided with a concrete utility pole and came to rest on the south grass shoulder on its left side.

The man was transported to Physicians Regional Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

