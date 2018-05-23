LEE COUNTY, Fla. - In honor of National Safe Boating Week, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservancy (FWC) commission along with marine law enforcement are providing simple and effective steps you can take for safe boating.

As the boating capital of the world, Florida has seen an increased number of vessels out on the water, and experts want to make sure you, your family and friends remain safe. Last year, Lee County was ranked 5th for the total number of accidents in the state and the county led the state in the number of fatalities from boating accidents. FWC wants to remind you of the importance of wearing life jackets while on our waterways.

For a detailed list of FWC's boating regulations and safety tips, click here.