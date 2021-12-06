Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert for new North Port resident

items.[0].image.alt
North Port Police Dept./Facebook
Anthony J. Carlo
SilverAlertPlates.png
Posted at 6:50 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 06:50:41-05

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Family members of a man who recently moved to North Port say he has a degrading mental condition which may have played a factor in his weekend disappearance.

Police are currently looking for 63-year-old Anthony J. Carlo, originally of Massachusetts. A Silver Alert is in effect due to his potentially altered mental state.

Investigators say Carlo did not take his medication or his phone with him when he left his home on Sunday.

He is believed to be in a Subaru Legacy with Massachusetts tag 3976YK.

If you believe you have seen Carlo or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4