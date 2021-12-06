Silver Alert for new North Port resident

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Family members of a man who recently moved to North Port say he has a degrading mental condition which may have played a factor in his weekend disappearance.

Police are currently looking for 63-year-old Anthony J. Carlo, originally of Massachusetts. A Silver Alert is in effect due to his potentially altered mental state.

Investigators say Carlo did not take his medication or his phone with him when he left his home on Sunday.

He is believed to be in a Subaru Legacy with Massachusetts tag 3976YK.

If you believe you have seen Carlo or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.