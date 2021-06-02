Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sign ups for the children's Police and Fire Academy on Marco Island being accepted

items.[0].image.alt
Marco Isalnd
Screen Shot 2021-06-02 at 11.15.22 AM.png
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:20:08-04

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department will be hosting a Police and Fire Academy from June 14th to 18th this summer.

The camp is open to 6th through 8th grade-aged children.

The cost is $40 for residents and $48 for non-residents.

To register, visit Mackle Park to pay and fill out the form.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku