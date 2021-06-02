Sign ups for the children's Police and Fire Academy on Marco Island being accepted

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department will be hosting a Police and Fire Academy from June 14th to 18th this summer.
The camp is open to 6th through 8th grade-aged children.
The cost is $40 for residents and $48 for non-residents.
To register, visit Mackle Park to pay and fill out the form.
Sign up your 6th through 8th grade aged children today for Police and Fire Academy this summer!— Marco Island PD (@MarcoIslandPD) June 2, 2021
To register, visit Mackle Park to pay and fill out the form!
@marcoislandparksandrec @marcoislandfirerescue1 #MarcoIsland #BetterTogether #Summer #Florida #Academy pic.twitter.com/0G8xMuij7y