Shooting suspect leads Fort Myers police in pursuit

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are still looking for a person they say led them in an early-morning chase on Monday.

Fort Myers police said officers heard "possible gunshots" in the downtown corridor around 2 a.m.

Upon checking the scene, they say they found a blue pickup truck driving erratically, nearly hitting one of the responding patrol cars.

Officers then chased the suspect pickup into Lehigh Acres. When they located the pickup, the driver had bailed out and was no longer in the immediate area.

A handgun was recovered, according to investigators.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.