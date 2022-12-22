Watch Now
Shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd leaves one person dead, another hospitalized

Posted at 4:37 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 16:37:39-05

FORT MYERS, Fla — Police were on the scene this morning at a home in Fort Myers on Veronica Shoemaker Blvd and Manor Parkway.

The shooting has left on person dead and another person hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The Fort Myers Police Department have obtained a search warren to search the home on Veronica Shoemaker where the shooting took place. They also say one person of interest has been detained.

Fox 4 was on the scene when police handcuffed the person of interest and questioned him for a while before escorting him to the back of a police car.

Police say this shooting is an isolated incident and is not a threat to the community.

Neighbors say that this is an unfortunate happening at a time when it's supposed to be the happiest time of the year.

