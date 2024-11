FORT MYERS, Fla — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Tice.

They say a man was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital.

It happened in the 4900 block of Tillmans Dr.

The sheriff's office says the shooter and the man who was shot know each other, but they have not said if there were any arrests.

This is a developing story, we will update it as soon as there is more information.