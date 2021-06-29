Shoe drive hopes to give kids in need new kicks for the upcoming school year.

CHARLOTTE CO. — Students in Charlotte County might be out of class for the summer, but some people in the area already have their eyes on the start of the next semester. The people at Charlotte State Bank & Trust are teaming up with Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids Project to collect as many pairs of shoes as they can, so they can donate it to students in need.

This isn't the first time the two groups have paired up for this event. Over the past 16 years, the two groups have racked up an impressive 87,530 new pairs of shoes for students. That translates to roughly $1.3 million in fundraising.

This year, the groups have set a goal of 4,500 new shoes by the start of the 2021-22 school year. To reach that goal, they will be accepting donations up until July 25th.

If you are interested in giving back, here's where you can donate:

You can bring donations in person to any Charlotte State Bank & Trust location Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cash donations are being accepted as well. You can bring those to Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations during the hours above, or you can mail them in. Those donations can be sent to Sunrise Kiwanis' offices at 1489 Market Circle, Unit 308, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.

Make sure you specify that those donations are for the Shoes for Kids drive.