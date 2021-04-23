Watch
Sheriffs Office search for information related to shooting in DeSoto County

DeSoto County Sheriffs Office
Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 23, 2021
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information related to a shooting.

The shooting occurred on April 21 at approximately 9:33 p.m in the area of SW Hendry Street near SW Seaboard Avenue where a male victim was shot.

No other details have been released at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case contacts us immediately.

You may be entitled to a Cash Reward through Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).

You may submit an anonymous tip online through www.desotosheriff.com or www.tipsubmit.com.

