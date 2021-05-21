Sheriffs Office reminds the public to lock their doors

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public to lock their vehicle doors.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of being diligent in taking steps to protect yourself and your valuables. The easiest thing you can do, and I know you’re probably tired of hearing us say it, is lock your doors. Criminals are looking for a quick score and an unlocked door gives them instant access, “said Sherriff Prummell.

The Sheriff’s office says to bring valuables inside. This includes key fobs for push-to-start vehicles.

Here are a few tips:

Lock Your Doors and turn on your alarm (Use the 9 pm Routine)

Park in the garage if possible

Block in golf carts and trailers and remove keys

Secure bicycles with chain locks

Ensure your property is well-lit and bushes/shrubs trimmed to less than 3 ft.

Ask a neighbor to keep an eye on your home when you aren’t around

Start a Neighborhood Watch in your area if there isn’t one in place already

Don’t post your vacation pictures on social media until you return home

If you see any suspicious activity to the non-emergency line (941) 639-0013.

