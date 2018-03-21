Sheriff's deputies to be present at all Lee County schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Lee County Sheriff's deputies will be placed at all Lee County schools, effective immediately, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

At a joint press conference with Lee County Schools officials, Undersheriff Carmine Marceno announced that effective immediately, they will begin transferring deputies to every campus in the county.

Marceno says the sheriff's office currently has about 60 members of the school resource program, but they will immediately increase the program by 100 members.

"We are accomplishing this by transferring deputies, detectives, and supervisors from their current positions to the schools. As additional deputies are hired, temporary positions will be filled by permanent SRO's," said Marceno.

"The sheriff's department has always been there for our school district and for our kids," said Superintendent Dr. Gregory Adkins.

More details to come.

You can watch the entire press conference below.