Sheriff Marceno: "We are taking the streets back" in reference to narcotics investigations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on June 2, 2022, at 2:00 P.M.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno, while standing in front of a screen displaying 52 mugshots, announced that the narcotics team has found a total of one kilogram of cocaine, one kilogram of meth, and half of a kilogram of fentanyl.

According to Sheriff Marceno, this amounts to more than $100,000 worth of drugs.

Sheriff Marceno reminded the public that the crimes for which these people were arrested are not victimless crimes - and that these 52 people have more than 800 total arrests between them.

Sheriff Marceno said the team is actively "hunting" people down to get the "poison" off the streets.

To watch the press conference from 2:00 p.m. today, go to the Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

