Sheriff deputy admits to having sex while on duty

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission is reviewing a former deputy's law enforcement certification status. This is after a complaint was filed last month about Collier County Sheriff Office member Juan Vazquez.

The investigation revealed, and Vazquez confirmed, that he engaged in outrageous and egregious actions by having sex with a consenting adult female while he was on duty.

Sheriff Rambosk withdrew Vazquez’s appointment as a certified law enforcement deputy and member of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after the investigation confirmed the allegations.

Under a freedom of information act request, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office sent us this information.