Sheriff deputy admits to having sex while on duty

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission is reviewing a former deputy's law enforcement certification status. This is after a complaint was filed last month about Collier County Sheriff Office member Juan Vazquez.
The investigation revealed, and Vazquez confirmed, that he engaged in outrageous and egregious actions by having sex with a consenting adult female while he was on duty.
Sheriff Rambosk withdrew Vazquez’s appointment as a certified law enforcement deputy and member of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after the investigation confirmed the allegations.
Under a freedom of information act request, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office sent us this information.
After receiving a complaint on September 27, 2021, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Professional Responsibility Bureau immediately began an investigation into the on-duty actions of now former CCSO member Juan Vazquez. The investigation revealed, and Vazquez confirmed, that he engaged in outrageous and egregious actions by having sex with a consenting adult female while he was on duty. Less than 24 hours after receiving the complaint and after the investigation confirmed the allegations, Sheriff Rambosk withdrew Vazquez’s appointment as a certified law enforcement deputy and member of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Rambosk, the dedicated men and women of the CCSO, and the community we serve do not condone or support Vazquez’s behavior. Vazquez’s actions do not represent the standards of our professional law enforcement agency.
The investigation report will be sent to Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC) for its review and decision on Vazquez’s law enforcement certification status. The CJSTC oversees law enforcement certification credentialing and state statute provides the commission with the ability to issue a penalty of suspension up to and including revocation of an officer's law enforcement certificate for having sex on duty.
Collier County Sheriff’s Office