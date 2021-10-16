'She was a good person,' friends of Briana Tennant want answers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Folks in North Fort Myers are trying to figure out what happened to Briana Tennant.

Her remains were found in a wooded area near Pine Island Road and Tamiami Trail. Her family was notified and said they hadn’t heard from her in months.

Tom Emerich, a friend of Briana’s, said the same. He hasn’t heard from her in a month.

“It was last month about 31 or 32 days ago,” Emerich said.

He saw her at the local Race Trac. He also said she was regularly with her boyfriend of 11 years.

“They were together 11 years. He seemed kind of worried,” Emerich said.

People in the area said they were devastated to hear what happened to her.

“She was a good person. She was funny,” Emerich said. “She was a good person. She would never do nothing to harm no one.”

He wants law enforcement to find out what happened to her.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active.