Sharks Tooth Festival returns to downtown Venice

VENICE, Fla. — Did you know Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world? That's why the Sharks Tooth Festival is held in the city's downtown Centennial Park once a year.

The popular festival returns this year, April 22 and 23, after a 3-year-long hiatus. Hosted by Venice MainStreet, the event will included vendors, food, live music and activities for kids.

Many vendors incorporate shark teeth into their craft; for example, jewelry, art and different display pieces.

The event is free and open to the public. Off-site parking is available, with two trolleys running to and from Centennial Park.