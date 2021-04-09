Seven patients transported to hospital after crash involving Charlotte County school bus

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two lanes on Jones Loop Road at US 41 were closed for a little while during an accident that occurred earlier this morning.

Charlotte County EMS says a white work van rear-ended a school bus, which had stopped for the railroad crossing.

The Van appeared to have substantial front-end damage, but the bus had minor damage to the rear bumper.

Seven patients were transported to Bayfront Punta Gorda from the bus.

There were six Punta Gorda Middle School students and the bus driver.