Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Trafalgar Parkway in Cape Coral

UPDATE (2PM) -- A Cape Coral man sustained life-threatening injuries when an SUN pulled in front of him Tuesday morning.

According to Cape Coral Police, around 7:35 a.m., 26-year-old Nathaniel Nonemaker was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Trafalgar Parkway in the outside lane, with traffic backed up in the inside lane.

As he approached Santa Barbara Place, a westbound SUV made a left turn through the stopped traffic but entered the path of Nonemaker.

His motorcycle hit the right side of the SUV.

Nonemaker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was trauma alerted to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

No word any any charges being filed.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A serious crash involving a motorcycle is blocking off a section of Trafalgar Parkway near Santa Barbara Boulevard.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. just one block west of Santa Barbara Boulevard, at the intersection of Santa Barbara Place and Trafalgar Parkway.

Major Crash Investigator and Forensics are on scene.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene. Drivers in the area can expect delays and should seek an alternate route through 11:00 AM.