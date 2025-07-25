Serious crash reported in Charlotte County at Farabee Road, EMS says

UPDATE 9:15 AM:

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a semi-truck was going south on SR-31 while a truck driver was going north. The semi entered the truck's pathway, and hit it head-on.

The truck driver, a 23-year-old male from Lakeland, and their passenger, a 22-year-old from Auburndale, have serious injuries, according to FHP.

Troopers said the semi-truck driver has minor injuries.

Charlotte County Public Safety

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

Charlotte County first responders are on the scene of a crash, Friday morning.

SR 31 is shut down in both directions between Bermont Road and Farabee Road due to a serious crash involving a semi and a pickup truck, according to the Charlotte County Public Safety Page. It’s expected to remain closed for hours, as of 9 a.m.

Around 4:39 a.m., crews were sent to the crash with reports of injuries. Arriving crews found a major crash with two people outside of the vehicle with severe injuries. Both patients were flown to the Trauma Center at Gulf Coast Medical Center by Bayflight and Aeromed. A landing zone was set up on scene at a nearby watermelon farm for the helicopters by our crews. One person refused care, according to officials.

FHP is investigating the accident.