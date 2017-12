CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police were urging driver to avoid a section of Del Brado Boulevard Friday after a crash caused roadblock in the southbound lanes.

According to Cape Coral Police, the crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Del Prado Boulevard, just south of Viscaya Parkway..

All three southbound lanes had to be closed due to the crash and vehicle fluids on the roadway.