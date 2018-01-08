Series of car break ins leave Lehigh Acres families fearful

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla -- Nine car break ins, Friday, left neighbors concerned thieves won't stop with just cars.

“Being home alone with my kids, I’m just glad that he went for the car and not for the house," said one neighbor who has three small children at home.

The neighbor says the neighborhood has always been a safe place, with the last incident she can remember happening nearly two years ago.

“It was something related to home. It wasn't somebody going car to car or house to house. I actually thought this neighborhood was pretty safe.”

Eight of the nine car break ins happened with a seven mile radius of each other. Three of which were on one block, near the intersection of 12th street SW and Sara Avenue.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they will be patrolling the area but still want to remind everyone to lock their cars and take their valuables with them.