Senior golf-a-thon to raise $15,000 for hungry Southwest Floridians

NAPLES, Fla. — A senior living community in North Naples is gearing up for a golf-a-thon that's on track to raise $15,000 for hungry Southwest Floridians.

The seniors at Vi at Bentley Village will be playing in the event. The original goal of the tournament was to play 1,000 golf holes and raise $10,000. However, they have already surpassed that goal.

The proceeds will go to the Harry Chapin Food Bank. The community said it chose the organization due to the increased and ongoing need for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is set to take place on June 7 on the community’s golf course.