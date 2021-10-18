Senator Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo is running for governor.

Taddeo made the announcement on Monday morning with a video posted to Vimeo.

Taddeo, a Democrat, is currently the only Hispanic candidate in the running for the position.

"I believe we can inspire Floridians to raise their sights and elect a Governor to represent all Floridians. Pero solo es posible si todos creemos," Taddeo said. "I am a life-long Democrat and I am running for Governor because Florida, I believe in us. With our fighting spirit, there is no limit to how high or how far we can fly."

Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried released the following statements after Taddeo's announcement.

“I know and respect Annette Taddeo. We share a common goal of moving Florida forward and away from the negative and divisive politics damaging our state today under the failed leadership of Gov. DeSantis. We, like most Floridians, know we can and must do better. Time and time again, Annette has stood up for her community, and that's why I asked her to be my Lieutenant Governor in 2014. Annette will bring spirit, heart, and important perspective to this race.”

Charlie Crist

"I got into this race because Florida needs new leaders accountable solely to the people of Florida, not to the special interests who have controlled Tallahassee for decades. As the only statewide elected Democrat, I welcome Senator Taddeo to this race, but I'm confident our team and our vision of something new for Florida will win this primary and general election."

Nikki Fried