Seminole Casino announces wage hikes for new, existing employees

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Employees at the Seminole Casino Hotel will get pay bumps, company leaders said Tuesday.

It's part of a $100 million investment in worker wages and benefits by parent company Hard Rock International, which will affect 10,000 non-tipped workers across its U.S. portfolio.

Starting wages, they said, are increasing by 60% in some cases. Some salaried workers will receive merit raises.

The hike extends to new hires as well; an entry-level team member, for example, will be paid between $8-$11 per hour above the current Florida minimum wage of $10 per hour.

General manager Tony Alves says that in all, about 95 job classifications will reap the benefits of the new pay structure.

"I've worked in this industry for over 40 years; I've never witnessed anything like this," he said.

Hard Rock officials say the wage increase is designed to help employees deal with the present inflation, as well as to help attract and retain new talent and prevent employee turnover.

"I am a mother of four," said front desk agent Maria Perez. "This is going to open so many more doors."

Adriana Guzman, Players Club supervisor, said the increase will allow her to help her mother, as well as herself. "It will help me save up to buy land and build a house," she said.

Hard Rock is owned by the Seminole Indian tribe of Florida and has a worldwide portfolio of 265 locations in 70 countries.

Seminole Casino Hotel is holding a job fair on Sept. 21.