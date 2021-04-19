Self serve vehicle registration kiosks to be installed at Publix stores located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, FLa. — The Lee County Tax Collector and Publix have announced a partnership.

They will be installing three self-serve vehicle registration kiosks at stores located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres.

The self-serve kiosks allow customers to renew their vehicle registration and receive their yellow sticker in under two minutes.

Kiosks will be placed at the front of each Publix location and registration payment can be made with either a debit or credit card.

For information on kiosk location, click here.

