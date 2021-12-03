Security employees working extra days to keep up with holiday travel at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Extra security at the Southwest Florida International Airport doesn’t seem to bother travelers this holiday season.

But all good things come at a cost and starting December 19, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in Southwest Florida will require its employees to work six days a week.

A spokesperson for the TSA tells us employees will have to work the extra shift for three weeks, ending on January 8, 2022.

News of the TSA doubling down had one employee worried they would not get paid their overtime rate for working the extra day.

So Fox 4 reached out to the TSA who told us all employees who work an extra day will be paid their normal overtime rate.

For passengers, the extra security means opening more checkpoint lanes to reduce wait times.

When Fox 4 told people about the changes coming to RSW, there seemed to be a universal response.

“I feel much happier having more security I feel great at the airport much safer," said one person.

"It makes me feel safer. I don’t mind a little extra time, a little extra effort,” said another traveler.

If you’re wondering if this happens often, one TSA employee told Fox 4 this is the first time they have done something like this since they started in 2012.