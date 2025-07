FELDA, Fla. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins will be in Florida on Monday, according to the White House.

Secretary Rollins is scheduled to visit a citrus grove and host a press conference in Felda, Florida to make a major announcement. Rollins will tour the citrus grove at CPI planting before the press conference. We're told the announcement will impact Florida farmers.

Fox 4 will update this article after we learn more in this afternoon's event.